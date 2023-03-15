Bill Dawson is in his truck. It’s where he is most work days — either driving Jefferson County’s roads and track or, better, walking its trails and rivers. The more he’s outdoors, the more he enjoys his outing.
The truck, a Dodge Ram 2500, is his mobile office, filled to the brim with equipment to meet most any situation: a map for every land feature in the county; a bottle of NARCAN for opioid overdoses; and a prisoner partition for a rare arrest.
Dawson is the game warden for southern Jefferson County. He patrols nearly 1,000 square miles for his employer, Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks, driving an average of several hundred miles daily from the top of Boulder Hill to the Jefferson River south of Whitehall.
The route he and his mobile office take depends on the time of year and what he’s learned about the district’s needs through on-the-job experience. At heart, his work is about “[managing] wildlife so it’s sustainable,” he says — law enforcement, but focused on the rules of hunting, fishing, trapping and recreation.
This is work Dawson was pretty much born and bred to do. He grew up in Jefferson County and spent his youth exploring the Elkhorn Mountains and fishing the Jefferson River. His love for hunting these lands – and encouragement from family members working at Fish, Wildlife & Parks – led him to pursue a career protecting the access and opportunities.
When he hops in the truck, the radio automatically clicks on and faint music fills the air – a quirk he appears to dislike. He reaches to turn it off and settles into the driver’s seat.
Dawson is soft-spoken, and although he’d prefer to focus on the work more than himself, his achievements and knowledge shine through.
On this particular day, he steers himself down Whitetail Road with the fishing accesses near Whitehall as his final destination.
But he knows to remain flexible.
Along the way, a vehicle parked on private property and another pulling onto a barely driven road pique his interest. He exits the vehicle for a quick chat.
After a smile, a handshake and a not-so-quick “hello,” he’s on his way. Another stop and a few more conversations, he arrives at the first fishing access: Piedmont Pond.
A sole ice fisherman occupies the lake – and with the new year starting only a short time ago – it’s especially important to make sure fishers have renewed their licenses, Dawson says.
The rest of the fishing accesses are even quieter, which is normal for this time of year. With no one to visit with at these sites, Dawson focuses on the small things: picking up trash.
It’s a task not in his job description, but he does it nonetheless, speaking to his attention to detail and dedication to protecting wildlife.
Most of Dawson’s work happens quietly, below the radar, which is how he prefers it. Last fall, however, Fish Wildlife & Parks let slip that its warden had committed an act of some heroism pulling two hunters out of a dangerous spot in a river after they tried to fish a deer they had shot from the icy water.
Dawson downplays the incident – he would have preferred that it stay unmentioned. By his account, he was just in the right place at the right moment — he very much was: “I’m glad I was doing my job there that day.”
Which is sort of the point: In his work, Dawson has to be prepared for pretty much anything: Some days he’s investigating a dumped animal carcass or attending to an elk injured by a car traveling down the highway near Basin. Other days he’s speaking with recreators, landowners and anyone else he encounters.
“You think you’ve seen everything,” he said. And then something new happens.
What he does each day as a Montana game warden varies depending on the time of year and the community’s needs, Dawson said.
The work of a game warden is both challenging and rewarding, he said, and all stems from interacting with his constituents.
“We regularly get to interact with people who are having enjoyable moments in the outdoors, be it by themselves or often with family and friends,” he said, “and sometimes we are fortunate enough to provide assistance or information to benefit their time outdoors.”
Most of the hunters, anglers and recreators that Dawson encounters are compliant; however, he occasionally interacts with people “in conflict” or who have “made poor decisions.”
“Some situations can be challenging, but treating people with respect and fairly applying the law goes a long way toward moving the needle in a positive direction,” he said.
Another way Dawson works to “move the needle in a positive direction” is by educating community members before they find themselves unknowingly committing a violation.
“There’s a lot to know about hunting and fishing,” he said.
There are rules, specific seasons for each animal, authorized weapons, restricted areas and best practices. Hunters and anglers should also know, Dawson said, that not all areas abide by the same regulations since landowners have a say in creating the rules – a feature Dawson said makes the program all the more successful.
Working to provide ample land access for hunters is another task Dawson works to achieve, which he does by visiting with landowners about access deadlines and programs.
“I specifically embrace the role a game warden has in facilitating hunting access on private property,” Dawson said. “This includes interacting with ranchers to understand their interests and needs related to hunting and wildlife. It also includes educating hunters to available access and associated rules, and holding them accountable in cases where they violate laws and rules.”
Dawson has also worked with Jefferson High students, teaching them about constructing “wildlife-friendly fences” and allowing them to put their knowledge to use on his land.
This time of year, however, is quieter, Dawson said. Recreation slows through winter. But these calmer days allow him more time to have better, longer conversations with the people he encounters.
“It’s important to be part of the community that we work in,” he said.
***
Dawson has been a game warden for Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks for 23 years, serving in Jordan, Colstrip and now Boulder. But this isn’t the first time he’s roamed the Elkhorns and fished the Jefferson. And he’s certainly not a new installation in the community. This is the very wilderness he explored in his childhood.
It was hunting these woods – and several of his family member’s employment at Fish, Wildlife and Parks – that inspired Dawson to take on a lifetime career ensuring that visitors show the wilderness the care and respect it deserves.
Experience in the field has taught Dawson that setting aside time for conversations with the residents and recreationists of Jefferson County is a necessity. It’s those conversations that inform him of the preferences and needs of the district, allowing him to focus on “community-oriented policing.”
After some time in the field, some game wardens move up in ranks and focus more on administrative work – not Dawson.
“I think I’ll stick here,” he said.
Twenty-three years after putting on the uniform, he’s content doing fieldwork. And while he desires to show leadership to other game wardens, he plans to do so on a peer-to-peer basis.
As the day winds down, Dawson checks out with dispatch and points the truck towards home. Despite being off the clock, he remains available to the community, ready to teach and advise.
He encourages hunters, anglers and recreators to contact him with questions before setting out: “We’d rather be a resource for education … before someone unintentionally commits a violation.”
Those with questions can contact Dawson at (406) 439-4017.
