Tucked in trees on the outskirts of Jefferson City is Lisa Ernst’s art studio. This summer Ernst has invited children to join in and learn about her craft: pottery.
Born in Sagamihara, Japan, while her father was stationed there for the military. Ernst’s fascination with clay began at a young age when she would dig the material out of nearby ponds to make “mud pies.” Ernst grew up in a family of artists and her mother filled their home with pieces of art from Ernst’s birthplace.
Being surrounded by artwork, Ernst developed a passion for creating it. “I’ve always been interested in the creative process,” she said. Ernst chose ceramics over the other mediums of art because she finds clay more "forgiving" than other materials.
Ernst began learning the art of ceramics in her freshman year of high school and, after graduating, went on to obtain a Bachelor in Fine Arts from the Kansas City Art Institute in 1976. After studying with famous ceramicists such as Ken Ferguson, Victor Babu and George Timock, Ernst earned her Master of Arts from the University of Wisconsin.
After obtaining her degrees, Ernst joined an Amish community in Indiana while she and her partner saved to open a studio. She then moved to Avon, Montana, where she lived off-grid for years.
In 2005, Ernst purchased a plot of land outside of Jefferson City. Seven years later, her studio was ready for operation.
Though Ernst's passion is pottery, she works as a substitute teacher in the Helena School District and takes a short shift at a local grocery store to help pay the bills. "It's not an easy way to make a living," she said. "You have to have a good day job."
As the coronavirus pandemic swept through the United States, Ernst's pottery studio faced more challenges than ever. While gallery closings impacted her sales, the most devastating blow was when the Helena farmer's market shut down. Despite the challenges in front of her, Ernst continued selling her work online and making custom orders. "I actually ended up having really good sales," she said.
Ernst continued teaching pottery classes through the summer and fall, with limited group numbers and strict protocols. "I still have small classes. Six is my limit," she said.
It is Ernst's desire to show a deep respect and commitment to excellence for the pieces of the process when creating her work. "I like to think that really well made things can bring that sublime comfort or pleasure," she said.
The first and most important piece of Ernst’s process is selecting the medium. The term “clay” encompasses more than a dozen uniquely different clay types. Ernst uses what she calls “the Cadillac of clays,” a porcelain clay without any sand or impurities—referred to as “grog” in the pottery world.
With her clay selected, Ernst can begin throwing her piece. She carefully measures out the clay depending on the type and size of the object she hopes to make, cautiously adding extra to ensure correct size after trimming and firing. After more than 40 years of experience, it only takes Ernst a matter of minutes to tame the clay ball, morphing it into a recognizable shape. Once the piece has dried a bit, Ernst will trim away excess clay, essentially sculpting it into its final form.
The final steps in Ernst's creative process are glazing and firing the pieces, and she doesn't take these parts lightly, either. Although pre-made glazes are available, Ernst prefers to mix her own. This procedure requires an extensive knowledge of chemical reactions to create the correct color and texture after glazing. At last, the pieces are ready for the firing process.
Ernst’s particular clay variety requires temperatures higher than an electric kiln can produce. Instead, she uses a gas kiln, one built under a structure funded by grant money from the Montana Arts Council, that is capable of reaching 2,350 F.
Having grown up surrounded by nature, Ernst's work focuses on birds and pollinators, Her final pieces are largely influenced by Japanese art, rural France and the arboretum she lived on as a child. "You really are influenced by the visuals you grow up with," she said.
Summer classes
Ernst’s summer kids pottery classes will begin July 11, taking place every Monday and Wednesday until July 27, for children between 9 and 14 years old. Participants can choose between either a morning session, 9 to 11:30 a.m., or an afternoon session, 1 to 3:30 p.m. The three-week course costs $125, which covers the cost of materials and instruction in pottery wheel skills and slab building. Each class is limited to six students. Chevonne Hall, a Jefferson City resident with three children enrolled in the pottery course, said this allows Ernst to "give the kids plenty of one-on-one assistance."
Hall says the pottery course is not one-size fits all and addresses each child's needs. "[Ernst] meets the kids at whatever level they are at, challenging them to to try something new and allowing them to express their style," Hall said. "It's an exciting day when they get to bring [their pieces] home and show off each one."
Those interested in registering can contact Ernst at (406) 461-1186.
