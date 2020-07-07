A free webinar designed to help the families living with Alzheimer’s disease make critical legal and financial decisions is among the series of programs offered at no charge by the Alzheimer’s Association in July.
The Alzheimer’s Association provides a wide range of programs and services to the nearly 6 million people in the United States living with Alzheimer’s disease, including 22,000 in Montana, as well as the more than 51, 000 loved ones throughout the state who serve as their unpaid caregivers.
The free webinars offered during the month of July include:
•Legal and Financial Planning for Alzheimer’s
Learn about important legal and financial issues to consider, how to put plans in place, and how to access legal and financial resources near you. – 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, July 29.
•The 10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s Disease
Learn about the 10 common warning signs, what to watch for in yourself and others, typical age-related changes, the benefits of a diagnosis, early detection and more. – 4 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, July 14; 4 to 5 p.m. Thursday, July 30; and noon to 1 p.m. Friday, July 31
• Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia
Learn about the impact of Alzheimer’s, the differences between Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia, risk factors, current research, treatments to address some symptoms and more. – 4 to 5 p.m. Thursday, July 9; 1 to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 22; and 10 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday, July 31
•Understanding and Responding to Dementia-related Behavior
Behavior is a powerful form of communication and one of the primary ways that people with dementia communicate their needs and feelings as the ability to use language declines. But these behaviors can be challenging for caregivers. Join us to learn how to decode behavioral messages and learn strategies to intervene with some of the most common behavioral challenges. – noon to 1:30 p.m. Friday, July 17; and 10 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 28
•Dementia Conversations
Tips on how to have honest and caring conversations with family members about going to the doctor, when to stop driving, and making legal/financial plans. – 1 to 2 p.m. Friday, July 15; noon to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 22; and 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, July 27
•Effective Communication Strategies
This program teaches caregivers to decode verbal and behavioral communication from someone with Alzheimer’s and other dementias. Develop strategies for having meaningful connections with people in differing stages of dementia. – 10 to 11:30 a.m. Friday, July 10; and noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 21.
•COVID-19 and Caregiving
Tips for caregivers who are caring for someone living with dementia during the COVID-19 pandemic, whether that person is in the home, in a residential facility, or care providers are coming into the home. – noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, July 23.
•Living with Alzheimer’s: for Late-stage Care Partners
In the late stage of Alzheimer’s, caregiving typically involves new ways of connecting and interacting with your loved one. In this two-part series, you’ll hear from caregivers and professionals about resources, monitoring care, and providing meaningful connections for the person living with Alzheimer’s and their family. – Part 1: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday, July 13; and Part 2: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday, July 20.
•Healthy Living for Your Brain and Body: Tips from the Latest Research
We’ve always known that the health of the brain and body are linked, but now science is able to provide insights into how we can optimize our physical and cognitive health as we age. Learn about research in the areas of diet and nutrition, exercise, cognitive activity and social engagement, and use hands-on tools to help you incorporate these recommendations into a plan for healthy aging. – noon to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 8; 4 to 5 p.m. Thursday, July 16; and 2 to 3: 30 p.m. Friday, July 24.
•Advancing the Science: Alzheimer’s and Dementia Research
An overview of Alzheimer’s disease science and the latest advances in research to find prevention, treatment and cure. – 3 to 4 p.m. Thursday, July 16.
Like all programs and services of the Alzheimer’s Association, the webinars are offered at no charge, but registration is required. To register, click here or call the free Alzheimer’s Association Helpline at 800-272-3900.
To learn more about Alzheimer’s Association programs and services, go to www.alz.org or call the Association’s free 24/7 Helpline at 800-272-3900.
