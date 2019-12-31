My dad’s early roots were in northern Montana. His grandfather, Mark Wynn, homesteaded in Loring, Malta and Dodson in the 1890’s. His grandmother, Rose Ella Wynn, lived the struggle as a homesteader’s wife and bore five children. Their son, Lionel “Dutch” Clair Wynn, was actually born in North Dakota then later came to Basin, where it was rumored that he ‘salted gold mines,’ among other nefarious acts. He lived in hotels, womanized with a Contessa and others, and drove Cadillacs.
Dad’s mother, Lillie Kodalen, a straight-laced Lutheran, attended the Teacher’s College (a.k.a. the Normal College, now referred to as Northwestern Montana College) in Dillion. Her brother, Theodore Kodalen, served in World War II, was attacked with Mustard gas, and was treated in Helena at the VA hospital. Upon her graduation she returned to teach 1st grade in Loring. That’s where she met “Dutch.” They married in the 1920’s, went to San Francisco for a while, then returned to the north. In 1936, they had their only child, Lionel “Chuck” Clair Wynn, junior in Minneapolis.
Chuck grew up in San Diego, California, sailing the bay, diving for abalone shells, and surfing between the piers. He loved street-racing his 1939 chopped and channeled Mercury coupe with a 1946 Cadillac grill. He helped found the Pacific Beach Amps car club and modified a 1940 Ford Woody station wagon with Mickey Thompson.
He graduated from La Jolla High School in 1954 — then made best decision of his life that December when he climbed a ladder to the bedroom of his high school girlfriend, Jerré Louise. She wore a week’s worth of clothes so that her parents didn’t notice a missing suitcase. Under the cover of darkness, they eloped to Las Vegas, beginning 65 years of marital bliss.
Chuck enlisted in the Navy in 1955. He was trained as a submarine sonar man and stationed in South Carolina. While serving, he sailed the USS Bowfin, Steelhead, and Thresher through the Panama Canal to San Diego. After serving in the Navy, he worked many jobs: He was a draftsman at General Dynamics during the NASA Atlas Centaur project, a chauffeur for the movie industry during the making of “Freaky Friday,” a Teamsters truck driver, and a small trucking business owner. He returned to serving his country in 1988 in the California National Guard as a track vehicle repairer and supply sergeant until his retirement in 1996.
Chuck continued to race cars, dragsters, and motorcycles in the 1960’s and ’70’s. As a member of the Southern California Timing Association (SCTA), he raced or officiated races at El Mirage and Bonneville race strips. Traveling to these destinations were the family’s summer vacations. After racing, he started a Boy Scout troop for at-risk boys in Spring Valley, California, bringing life lessons of Duty, Honor, and Service along with backpacking trips to the Sierra Nevada’s to more than two dozen young men.
He returned to his roots and answered the call of wide-open spaces — following the advice of his favorite country music singer, Merle Haggard, to move “somewhere in the middle of Montana.” He also returned to Montana for his wife Jerré, whose parents, Milton and Mariam Papini, traveled from Lake Elsinore, California, for the Radon mines and their healing properties for Milton’s Macular Degenera tion and for Mariam’s arthritis.
Chuck and Jerré traveled in their motorhome around Glacier Park, Kalispell, Butte, and Helena, and they fell in love with the area and the people. When Chuck retired from the Army, they wanted a summer home and choose Boulder. Leaving San Diego might have seemed a foolish decision, but they longed for the quiet, friendly atmosphere, and the beautiful valley. Leaving behind the graffiti, traffic and fast paced life was easy.
Chuck set to building an A-frame, Jerré’s dream house. Chuck had always loved building things, starting with Hot Rods, furniture and patios. With the help of “how-to” books from Ace Hardware and locals, the house became a reality. With the addition of a metal shop and art studio for his wife, the dream was coming together in Boulder.
He was quickly accepted as one of the “big city drop-outs.” He filled in as a Boulder city councilman, then was elected to a second term. He was also a charter member of the Jefferson County Genealogy Society, as the “token male” he used to say. He also grew his “old car parts” garden. His prized Bean Bandit dragster and Kenny Roberts Yamaha RZ500 motorcycle which won the Daytona 200 in 1978 were part of the collection.
Chuck’s proudest accomplishments spanned racing cars over 200 miles per hour, serving his country in the Navy and California National Guard, owning a trucking business, and being an elected official in Boulder. But he was most proud of his legacy: handing down the tradition of service to country to his sons Mark and Michael. Mark attended the U.S. Air Force Academy, became a fighter jet F-16 pilot and later a Captain pilot for FedEx. Mark’s son, Daniel, also attended the Air Force Academy, served in Afghanistan as a F-16 pilot and is currently on active duty in Alaska. Michael attended the military’s medical school, served as a doctor in Iraq during the 2003 invasion and in Afghanistan during the capture and execution of Osama Bin Laden, then retired from the Army as a Colonel. Michael’s sons also attended the Air Force Academy: Matthew is a surgeon in the Air Force and Seth is an unmanned Aircraft “Drone” pilot who has deployed to Syria during the “ISIS crisis.”
In 2013, Chuck visited the Air Force Academy and had an office call with the Academy’s Commandant. There Chuck was recognized as a parent and grandparent of four Air Force Academy graduates. Although Chuck never went to college, eleven of his children and grandchildren have graduated from college and five have served in the military.
But if you asked Chuck about what was most important and vital to his being, it would be that his wife Jerré was by his side giving unconditional love for 65 years. He was known to tell his children that he shared his wife with us for 35 years, but in retirement he moved to Montana to have Jerré all to himself. At no point in his life was Chuck not totally in love with Jerré. Now from above in heaven, he is still looking up to her in admiration and amazement.
My dad passed away peacefully surrounded by his lovely wife, daughter, and me on August 17 in Leander, Texas. He was interred with full military honors at the Miramar National Cemetery in San Diego, California. He is survived by Jerré, sons Mark and Michael, daughter Michele, ten grandchildren, and eleven great grandchildren. Jerré maintains the Boulder house and visits during the summer.
