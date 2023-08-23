This year’s Jefferson County Fair hog show, which takes place on Thursday, Aug. 24 at 10 a.m., will feature seven hogs, a larger number than previous years. Preparing these hogs has not been easy for the 4-H’ers, as 4-H member Piper Dawson can attest.
“Pigs can be very stubborn, especially if you try to work with them in the heat of the day,” Dawson said. “When [Honey] lays down, there’s not much you can do. If it gets too hot, no way are you getting him out of his wallow. It’s been a challenging year as far as that goes.”
But it’s a challenge the 4-H’ers are up for. 4-H member Marlee Sarchet has shared in this struggle. Her pig, Ruby, is most cooperative in the mornings or in the late afternoon. Marlee said Ruby can be sassy, but she’s come a long way. Marlee’s mother, Andrea, agrees.
“The pigs can be hard headed, but the work that goes into it demonstrates persistence and resilience,” Andrea said.
Even when Ruby doesn’t behave, Andrea said Marlee pushes through and continues to get her ready for the show, which consists of controlling the animal to the best of one’s ability. The judge often asks questions of each member in order to test their knowledge of the animal they are showing.
Pigs, Marlee said, are harder than other animals, such as sheep (which she showed in 2022), in large part because the pigs have stronger personalities.
“Every pig is different, but they all seem a little more demanding [than sheep], especially Ruby,” Marlee said, “but her personality has grown on me.”
Andrea said Marlee has done a good job staying patient with the pigs and seems comfortable as showing day approaches.
“It’s been great to see Marlee’s confidence grow,” Andrea said, “as well as her knowledge base. She’s also grown a lot in social interactions, especially with adults, and has developed a lot of relationships.”
Andrea said she attributes Marlee’s growth both to the strength of Boulder’s 4-H program and Marlee’s willingness to work hard and stay committed.
On top of all the learning lessons and all the friends she makes by being involved in 4-H, Marlee also benefits from the 4-H livestock sale, which takes place this year on Saturday, Aug. 26 at 3 p.m. Last year, Marlee said all her expenses were covered through the sale, plus she was able to put some of the money into her college fund, and even had a little left over for spending.
“That went to more animals,” Marlee added. And why not? The Sarchet family enjoys having a wide variety of animals at the home, including rabbits. Marlee’s younger sister Nora will be showing her rabbit, Clover, during the fair this year. Showing the rabbit consists largely of a veterinary check, inspecting the eyes, teeth, feet and toenails. Nora, who said she wants to be a zoologist some day, is showing for the first time, and she very much looks forward to following in her sister’s footsteps. And, for that matter, her mother’s, as Andrea was also very involved with 4-H while growing up in northern California.
“There are so many great lessons involved with 4-H,” Andrea said, “and it’s all self-guided. You get what you put in.”
