Students with Boulder’s 21st Century program are not letting the threat of COVID-19 stop them from using a combination of indoor and outdoor activies keep them from learning new skills.
The students are split into four separate classrooms, with one teacher to ten children. The students do not mingle outside of their specific group, according to Director Rochelle Hesford.
“Everything is going well. I feel like (due to the pandemic) kids have lost their voices and are constantly being told what they can’t do. Therefore, we are having the kids drive the program, and their activities are normal kid summer activities as long as they remain separated,” she said.
However, there are certain activities that are required weekly — gardening, river time, and some academic skills-building, such as math and reading. In contrast to a classroom learning setting, these skills are taught in a more fun and hands-on way such as cooking with and measuring for math or writing a play and acting it out for reading, said Hesford.
The 21st Century summer program has 40 students, ranging from rising kindergarteners to ninth graders, according to Hesford.
Prior to beginning the 21st Century Summer program, Hesford created a detailed plan, approved by the Boulder Elementary Board of Trustees, that dealt with the restrictions imposed by COVID-19. The plan includes daily temperature and symptom checks, mask wearing by staff at check-in, no sharing of items and a baggie of supplies provided to each student. Students eat in their own classrooms and windows and doors remain open to provide ventilation, and each class uses a separate bathroom, among other considerations.
