WEDNESDAY
10 am-12 pm – 4-H Check-in
1 – 3 pm – 4-H Indoor Project Judging and Interviews
5 pm – MBHA Barrel Race
6 pm – 4-H Cattle Show
THURSDAY
9 am – 4-H Hog Show
3 pm – 4-H Pocket Pet Show, Rabbit Show, Cat Show
6:30 pm – 4-H Lamb Show
5:30-6:30 pm – Arts, Crafts, Needlework entries received, Fair Headquarters
7:30 pm – Dueling Pianos: Fun Pianos! By 176 Keys.Carousel benefit. (Doors open at 6:30)
FREE FRIDAY
9 am – Kids’ Horse Show, Arena
10 am-2 pm – Arts, Crafts, Needlework entries received, Fair Headquarters
11 am – Kids’ Parade, Main Street. Prizes for All
12 pm – Kids’ Rodeo, Arena
4-6 pm – Rabbit, Poultry, Livestock entries received
5 pm – Big Deal In-County Rodeo: FREE
5 pm – Fair Headquarters closed for judging
7:30 pm – Rabbit & Poultry judged in pens
SATURDAY
Exhibits open from 11-4
7:30-9:30 am – Floral, Foods, Garden entries rec’d, Red Barn
10 am – StoryWalk by Boulder Community Library (open Saturday & Sunday)
10:30 am – Red Barn & Volunteer Hall closed for judging
11 am – Livestock judging, exhibitors must be present.
12:45-2:45 pm – Music—Nightcrawlers live at Gazebo
1 pm – Rodeo Parade, Main St
1-2:15 pm – 4-H livestock buyers pick up bid numbers
2:30 pm – 4-H Livestock Sale
3:30-5:30 pm – Backyard Betty live at Gazebo
3-6 pm – Beef BBQ by JHS Music Dept., music by Rich Matoon & his One-Man Band, White Barn
5 pm – Jeff. County NRA Rodeo. $8 Adults, $5 Kids
7:30 – Baked goods auction, Fair benefit, Red Barn
8 pm – Real Barn Dance: SonsAh406, $2, White Barn
SUNDAY
Exhibits open from 11-4.
7-10 am – Breakfast, Boulder River Carousel benefit, Rodeo Concession Stand
9 am – Rodeo slack, Arena
9 am – 4-H Showmanship Demonstration
10:15-10:45 am – Stick Horse Rodeo entries received
11 am – Kids’ Stick Horse Rodeo, Playground
12 noon – Kids’ Hunt in the Hay
12:30 pm –Toni Person Puppets, Red Barn
1 pm – Sing-Along with Sharon
1:30-2:30 pm –John Montoya live at the Gazebo
2 pm – Jeff. County NRA Rodeo. $8 Adults, $5 Kids
3-4:30 pm – John Montoya live at the Gazebo
4-5 pm – Exhibits released, premiums picked up, Fair Headquarters
