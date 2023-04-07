The Monitor, Jefferson County's leading news source, is looking for an energetic emerging journalist to take on a broad range of responsibilities across the newsroom this summer.
This person will report and write stories for the Monitor’s online site and print newspaper, producing news stories on local government and events every week as well as multiple enterprise stories over the course of the summer. Ideally, we would want the intern to take ownership of a significant, multi-story enterprise project that advances one of our core coverage areas.
The Monitor is a 113-year-old news organization that is investing in quality journalism to better serve its audience and community while ensuring its financial sustainability. What makes us different:
· A strong emphasis on solutions reporting, surfacing and investigating potential responses to the challenges facing Jefferson County
· Focus on “tentpole” issues — economic development, housing, mental health, and education — that drive enterprise reporting
· Online and offline engagement activities that augment the paper’s solutions reporting, catalyzing constructive and inclusive public discourse that points the community toward action
The intern be in the thick of this important work. They will be exposed to all aspects of local journalism – and, more important, will play a significant part in what amounts to an experiment in small-town newspapering. We will rely on their creative input to inform this experiment, and hope that they will feel comfortable trying out new ideas. Indeed, while we expect them to benefit greatly from the experience, we expect that the Monitor will benefit greatly, as well.
This is a full-time job, approximately mid-May through mid-August, paying $2,000/month. Although hours are somewhat flexible, this isn't virtual work; we expect that you'll join us in person in beautiful (really!) Jefferson County, Montana.
Send your resume and a cover letter to Keith Hammonds, publisher, at keith (at) boulder-monitor.com. You can send him questions, too.
