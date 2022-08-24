Here we go! After a summer’s worth of work and two weeks of formal practice, Jefferson High’s fall sports season gets underway this week.
The Panther volleyball teams travel to Columbus on Thursday: the C teams start the evening at 4 p.m., with the JV and varsity teams following. On Tuesday, Aug. 30, the Panthers host Three Forks, starting at 4 p.m. And on Saturday, Sept. 3, the JV and Varsity teams travel to compete in a tournament at Manhattan.
The football team will travel to Lockwood Friday to play Baker in a non-conference game. The neutral site will allow both schools to travel about the same distance, around 225 miles one way. It should be a good game, fun to watch on the very nice Lockwood turf field. JV football will compete in a jamboree at Manhattan on Monday, Aug. 29, with a 3 p.m. start time.
The Panther cross country teams will be at home on Saturday in Boulder, hosting the first meet of the year. Several Class B, C, and A teams will join the race that starts and ends close to the Veterans Park on Main Street. The JV runners start at 9:00 a.m., with varsity girls following at 9:45 a.m. and varsity boys at 10:15 a.m. (The Boulder Car Show will be going on Veterans Park at the same time; cars travel to Boulder from all around to show off their pride and joy.)
The annual NRA rodeo is this week in Boulder. Action starts at 4 p.m. on Wednesday with MBHA barrel racing. The In-County rodeo follows on Thursday. And the fast-paced Northern Rodeo Association is on Friday and Saturday, starting at 5 p.m. both evenings. Sunday is Slack. It’s a big weekend for rodeo in Boulder, and affordable family fun for all.
