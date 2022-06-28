Jefferson County is midway between two true jewels among America’s parks:
YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK: Our favorite family trip to Yellowstone was in the dead of January. The temperature was just one degree, but the scenery was stunning. And we were surrounded — at one point, very literally — by bison. Bighorn sheep welcomed us along the road from Gardiner, and we saw wolves (okay, dark, far-off specks that folks told us were wolves) in Lamar Valley.
But Yellowstone is wonderful the rest of the year, too. Try not to go in July, when the roads are jammed. And an important tip: Get out of your car to explore the trails, hot springs, and geysers: Inexplicably, the vast majority of visitors don’t.
GLACIER NATIONAL PARK: A scenic four-hour drive from Boulder are Glacier’s pristine forests, alpine meadows, rugged mountains, and spectacular lakes. And, yes, actual glaciers: Those are gradually receding, but they’re still stunning.
Bring binoculars (and bear spray): You don’t have to be too lucky to encounter black and grizzly bears, moose, and all manner of birds.
Glacier is open all year, but winter weather dictates when most facilities open. Generally, camping and hotels are available from late May to early September, but the Going to the Sun Road, an engineering marvel that’s the only way to travel east-west across the park, often isn’t clear of snow until mid-June. Note that reservations are now required to travel that route.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.