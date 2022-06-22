In the past several months the country has seen sharp increases in fuel prices with close to a 50% increase from last year in most places, with the national average (as of press time) up to $4.98. Jefferson County has not been left untouched, with the lowest price per gallon being well above four dollars and the highest going above five. These increases have forced members of the community – from teens to adults – to rethink their driving habits.
For many teens, their work opportunities and their leisure time is spent in Helena, and for the past several months, many have driven to Boulder for school and extracurriculars. Some continue to drive to Boulder throughout the summer for open gyms and off-season practices. For those who commute to Butte or Helena for work, the prices have added an extra concern for their daily drive. This may not be as much of a concern for those who live on the North end, as the trip into Helena is shorter; but for those making the drive over the hill, the increase in gas prices certainly makes an impact on plans.
"Having to pay more each time I get gas, it leaves me worried if I can continue to drive my 30 minutes to work five days a week and have money left over to pay my bills and my gas," said Mason Lucas of Boulder.
There are some, however, who remain undeterred.
“The gas prices haven’t decreased my driving. If I need to go somewhere, I’m going," said Mike Shriner of Montana City. "But, yes, it’s very disappointing that [gas prices] have increased. We live in this state with the ability to travel and see things and the prices hinder that for some, which is hard.”
In adjusting their habits, many families have had a decrease in the frequency of extra trips, things such as going to dinner or taking an extra trip on the weekends used to be things that one didn't have to think twice about. Now people try to combine these things with other trips.
Not only are the prices having an effect on people's daily activities, but they are sure to have an impact on the activities that fill the time during Montana summers, such as boating at the lake, riding a dirt bike through the mountains or taking a 4-wheeler down an unexplored trail. Besides all these being staples for a Montana summer, they also have the common trait of using gas, and rarely in small amounts. The higher prices have added the question of how much people want to spend on their summer fun.
As the county continues to watch the prices of fuel and other goods increase, such as groceries, people will continue to make adjustments to their habits and activities. But, they will also be hoping to see decreases that allow for summer activities to start in full-swing and for routines to return completely to normal.
