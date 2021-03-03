The Whitehall School District is threatening the Jefferson County Health Board with legal action if it does not allow for a hearing and public comment on the recently enacted county-wide mask requirement.
The letter, dated March 2 and from the district’s attorney, accuses the Health Board of violating Montana’s open meeting laws and the statute that requires a public notice and hearing before taking action on a health directive issued by a health board.
Jefferson County’s mask requirement was issued Friday, Feb. 19 and effective the same day. The details are similar to the state-wide mask mandate issued by former Gov. Steve Bullock, but that directive was later rescinded in February by Gov. Greg Gianforte after he took office.
Jefferson County's directive was signed by Health Officer Sandy Sacry and Health Board Chairperson Christina Binkowski.
Whitehall School District Board of Trustees Chairperson Gina Ossello said, at the March 2 Health Board meeting, that it was Binkowski’s signature on the directive that made it “illegal.”
Ossello, as well as the letter, cited 50-2-116 from the Montana Code Annotated, that states a public hearing and public comment is required for actions by a local health board.
During the March 2 meeting, Binkowski said her signature was on the directive to acknowledge that the board was informed, but there had been no meeting and no vote on the directive.
She then instructed the health officer to revise the directive to state that the Health Board was not involved in the drawing up the requirement and to remove her name from the document. Once the revisions were made, Binkowski asked that it be reposted.
Health Officer Sandy Sacry provided her reasons for issuing the directive, and criteria for its continued implementation were included in the document. Scary said the directive, as it came from her, did not require approval by the Health Board.
The letter from Whitehall also criticized the Board’s agendas, stating that it appears additions can be made without appropriate public notice. The Whitehall District also criticized how the Health Board allowed for public comment.
“In addition, the agenda makes it clear that the time limits will be upheld, but there is not enough
information to allow members of the public to formulate comment (s) in advance because the agenda is not specific enough to give members of the public notice what the Board will be discussing or acting on at that meeting,” according to the letter.
The March 2 Health Board agenda stated that the meeting will end at 8 p.m. At that meeting, the time for public comment was the last item on the agenda, and there were 15 minutes left before 8 p.m. In all, two people were able to provide public comments. When asked for more comments, no other people responded.
The Whitehall School District asked that the Health Board schedule a meeting, provide proper and legal notice and follow the mandates of Title 50 of the state statute, which includes permitting public comment and not limiting the time to preclude full public engagement.
The letter asked the Health Board to respond by Friday, March 5.
