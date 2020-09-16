Jefferson County is back up to four active COVID-19 cases, the threshold set by the state whereas masks are required in public areas and where social distancing is not possible. The mask directive applies to those age 5 and over, and applies to counties with four or more active COVID-19 cases.
The Jefferson County Public Health Department reported the fourth active case at 2 p.m. today, Sept. 16, bringing the cumulative total since March to 49, with 45 recovered. So far there have been no deaths and there are currently no hospitalizations due to the virus.
Meanwhile, the flu vaccine is in — call 225-4007 to schedule an appointment.
