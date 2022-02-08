The state of Montana is proposing to sell timber for logging at the top of Ryan Mountain, about 5.5 miles east-southeast of Boulder and directly west of Elkhorn Road.
The state Department of Natural Resources and Conservation's Trust Land Management Division announced the proposal, which falls within the division's Helena Unit, in a scoping notice on Jan. 12. The state is required to sell timber on its lands to fund its Common Schools Trust.
Public comments, which are due by Feb. 17, can be sent to the DNRC Central Land Office, Attn: Helena Unit Forester, 8001 N. Montana Ave. Helena MT 59602. Comments can also be emailed to the forester, Devin Healy, at dhealy@mt.gov.
Healy wrote in an email on Tuesday that a decision could take "several months to a year" to reach from this point. If the project goes forward after that, he wrote, logging activities could take place over the following years.
According to the notice, "The proposed harvest would harvest up to 2.2 million board feet of timber from approximately 318 acres of treatment utilizing a clumped group harvest. Clumps retained would average 10–12 trees an acre grouped together. Both conventional and line harvest methods may be utilized."
The operation, which Healy wrote was "comparable in size" to other sales, would also include the construction of 4.7 miles of new road, as well as 1.2 miles of reconstructed road and 0.47 miles of "temporary road may be constructed and decommissioned at the completion of the sale," the notice stated. Up to 12 miles of road on and off state land could be improved or repaired, and additional work to facilitate the logging could include "prescribed burning, noxious weed treatment, herbicide application, planting, landing construction, pre-commercial thinning, erosion control, stream restoration and grass seeding."
The parcels proposed for logging reach up to 6,948 feet in elevation at the northern end of Ryan Mountain. The land is bordered on the north by U.S. Forest Service land, to the south and southeast by more state lands, and to the east, west and southwest by private ranches.
The proposal is in the scoping phase of an environmental assessment process that requires that "specialists including wildlife biologists, hydrologists, soil scientists, and archeologists will be consulted," according to the notice, which noted that estimates of acreage, timber volume and road distances were "preliminary."
Sam Samson, who lives in Browns Gulch directly west of Ryan Mountain and the proposed timber sale, said the proposal was "ill advised," in part due to the steep, rugged terrain in the area.
Healy wrote that "this site has mature stands of timber and is well stocked, it has reached is maximum growth rate," but he added that "We encourage anyone to bring issues forward during this public comment period so we can put together the best project possible."
