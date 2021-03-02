Restaurants are one type of business that have likely experienced the most changes in health directives issued by the state since the pandemic arrived here almost a year ago.
From initially being restricted to take-out and curbside service, food service establishments have since juggled directives dictating the number of customers in the store at one time to whether or not self serve condiments can be offered, and those working in the food service industry have navigated these ever changing rules while trying to keep the doors open — as well as keeping themselves and their customers safe in an often fast-paced and hectic environment.
Deanna Brulla and Kayla Holman both work in food service, and they are being highlighted this week in The Boulder Monitor’s ongoing series on those working the front lines during the pandemic, which has included bus drivers, grocery workers, librarians, school support staff and more.
Brulla is a server at the Elkhorn Bistro, where she has worked for about five years. The restaurant serves breakfast and lunch and caters to a dedicated clientele. Holman owns the Sweet Spot — a coffee shop and bakery — that often has a line of cars at its drive-through each morning. Both the Elkhorn and the Sweet Spot are located in downtown Boulder.
Holman, who opened the Sweet Spot just a few years ago, has remained busy throughout the pandemic — thanks in large part to the drive-up window on the side of her shop. From their cars, or on foot, customers can purchase their morning joe, along with an array of cookies and pastries — all without the hassle of capacity counts or masks.
The shop has a small front seating area, but Holman said that part of the business has remained closed since last March and she hasn’t reopened it since. Now it’s mainly used for storage, she said.
Holman is grateful for the drive-through as she doesn’t know if the business would have made it without that feature.
The changes brought on by the pandemic now have Holman unsure if she will ever reopen the front area.
“I’m on the fence about it,” she said.
For Brulla, the biggest change wrought by COVID-19 is her interactions with customers.
Her regular morning crowd sometimes gives her “a little grief” about wearing a mask, but Brulla is determined to protect the town’s older population.
“They just make jokes about it, really,” she said. What hasn’t changed is the conversation, as Brulla picks up the latest town gossip from her morning regulars.
Brulla grew up in Boulder, so she knows the older residents, their children and their grandchildren. She would hate to cause someone to become sick with COVID-19, and she’s especially fearful of people dying.
“We’re just one big family,” she said, and remembered Joe “Big Deal” Archibald, who died in December of complications related to the virus.
Joe used to light up the place when he came in, said Brulla.
Brulla said she now spends a good deal of time disinfecting the dining area — from table tops to chair legs. Yes, chair legs.
Somebody might have touched them, she said.
As a result of all the cleaning, Brulla has taken to buying more moisturizer.
“My hands have never been drier … you go home smelling like bleach,” she said.
But Brulla stresses that the added disinfecting is part of the effort to keep the customers safe.
“We’re just being overly cautious,” she said.
Other changes include putting “reserved” signs on tables to meet the social distancing guidelines, as well as forgoing certain condiments on the table, like individual jellies during breakfast and self-serve ketchup and mustard at lunch. At one time, the number of chairs was also limited at larger tables, but most of those directives have since changed under newly elected Republican Governor Greg Gianforte.
Gianforte has lifted the specific limitations imposed by former Gov. Steve Bullock, and instead encourages food and beverage businesses to use delivery, window, walk-up and drive-through services when possible.
Brulla, however, will continue to seat people in the other dining room if one becomes too full.
What Brulla misses the most, however, are the many city events that brought Boulder residents together — as nearly all were canceled last year due to the pandemic. She misses the happy conversations and the busy breakfast and lunch times.
Last summer, when out-of-towners would visit, Brulla, who loves to talk up her customers, found herself pulling back a bit out of fear of the virus.
She also longs for the restaurant to be busy and bustling again — and being exhausted by a day on her feet running from table to table rather than exhausted by a lack of activity.
“I want the life of Boulder to come back, it would really be nice,” she said.
