The Jefferson County Public Health Department expected a September surge in COVID-19 cases — and it has happened, according to Supervisor Pam Hanna.
As of Monday, the county had documented 30 active coronavirus cases, up from just three on Sept. 14. The cumulative case count has nearly doubled in the month of September, to 84.
Hanna provided her prediction of the September surge at the Sept. 22 Health Board meeting.
The surge was expected, she said then, because of attendees at the county rodeo in late August; the opening of schools along with competitive sports; and then the Labor Day holiday, which brought informal gatherings of friends and families.
The last surge in the county began shortly after Fourth of July, but this most recent increase is larger than that one, said Hanna.
Hanna said some of the surge is the result of travel from outside the county. It’s concentrated at the north and south ends, which are both near population centers with higher caseloads.
The county also experienced its first cluster at a residential facility. Hanna said about half of the most recent surge has been from that facility — which the department has declined to name the facility due to federal privacy laws. The other half has emerged among residents throughout the county. The ages range from an eight-month old baby to a 77-year old, according to the Public Health Department. The patient response to the virus has ranged from no symptoms to a few who were very sick, but most have experienced mild to moderate symptoms, said Hanna.
Symptoms associated with the novel coronavirus include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting and diarrhea.
Hanna said her department is trying to establish benchmarks for working through the caseload, such as being able to notify close contacts of a positive individual within 24 hours. If that is not possible, the department has several temporary nurses it can call on for assistance.
However, the department has used up its overtime budget, plus its overall budget was cut by 12% this year, said Hanna.
Jefferson County Commission Chairman Leonard Wortman, who was at the meeting, said the county would assist the department with resources, such as hiring another person, if necessary.
He was also critical of those who have verbally attacked the public health department staff and Health Board.
It’s a shame that the staff and Board are getting yelled at and called derogatory names, said Wortman.
“They (health department staff and Board ) don’t get paid to take that kind of abuse,” he said.
“If they need to yell at someone, they can call me,” said Wortman.
