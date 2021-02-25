A group of residents asked the Jefferson County Commission Tuesday for several concessions with regards to the upcoming March 2 Health Board meeting.
They were at the meeting to express displeasure, and support, over the recently enacted county-wide mask requirement issued by the health officer and in collaboration with the Health Board.
The residents asked that the meeting be held in a location where individuals could attend in-person — recently the meetings have been held exclusively online. They also asked that the Health Board agenda be posted on the county’s Public Health website and a mediator be present.
A copy of the agenda is published in the Feb. 24, page 7, of The Boulder Monitor.
The Commissioners were open the meeting suggestions, but Health Board Chairperson Christina Binkowski, when asked if those could be added, said an in-person option would be discussed at the March meeting, which will be held via the Go To Meeting platform.
“Our first responsibility is to accommodate the members of our board and the health department staff. As long as we have public comment available at the end of our meeting that is our responsibility as a county entity,” said Binkowski in an email.
The Health Department staff is working at COVID-19 vaccine clinics on Tuesdays in Montana City and again on Wednesday in Boulder, so asking them now to attend an in-person meeting that could end as late as 8:30 p.m. makes for a long day, said Binkowski. Binkowski said one board member is often in Denver because of his job and another is a physician who often cannot be in Boulder by 6:30 p.m., she added.
In the past two months, there’s been three public comments made at the online meetings, she said.
Binkowski said the Health Department has a Facebook page that is regularly updated, there is a COVID-19 dashboard on the county website and which is posted at the post office — plus there are regular updates on the department’s and health board’s actions and activities in The Boulder Monitor.
The Commission, however, stopped short when the residents opposed to the mask requirement asked that the entire Health Board be replaced
The Board, which is appointed by the Commission, has too much power without the accountability of an election by voters, said Scott Prevost of Whitehall.
Commission Chairman Bob Mullen said he doesn’t know who they would replace the Board members with. Currently the Board includes a medical doctor, hospital administrator and those who have worked in the health care field.
“Especially now. People don’t want to touch it with a 10-foot pole,” said Mullen.
Commissioner Leonard Wortman said the county already has a hard time finding qualified people to serve on the many boards in the county, and the Health Board is a specialized area. Wortman said he wasn’t sure it was a good idea to do a mass replacement at this time.
There is currently a vacancy on the Board as former member Sandy Sacry agreed to take on the health officer position.
Wortman then referred to House Bill 121, now making its way through the Legislature that would allow a Commission to amend any directives issued by a health officer or a health board.
If that law was in effect now, Wortman said he would have overturned the health officer’s mask requirement.
In Montana, health boards and officers can enact directives that are more strict than those issued by the state — and they also act autonomously from the local elected governing body when it comes to issues of public health. Last year, a state-wide mask mandate was issued by former Gov. Steve Bullock, but that was removed last month by newly elected Gov. Greg Gianforte — a move that put the decision of whether to continue with a mandate on local health boards.
The pandemic has thrust the Jefferson County Health Board, as well as the health department and the health officer, into the spotlight, as they have worked to navigate through the many COVID-19 related directives and requirements imposed by the state, as well as making adjustments as conditions concerning the virus changes in the county.
Prior to the pandemic’s arrival in the state last March, the Health Board typically dealt with issues pertaining to septic tanks, flu vaccines, the sexual transmitted disease count in the state, grant applications and public education efforts.
Meetings were held in the small lobby at the Health Department and the public didn’t attend, nor were they interested in the proceedings, said Binkowski.
Over the past years, when meetings were held in-person, they were at the Volunteer Hall at the fairgrounds as a way to accommodate a larger crowd. An online option had also been offered.
