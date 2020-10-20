The Jefferson County Public Health Department last week released criteria it plans to use for future decision making as the number of COVID-19 cases continue to rise.
The department also continues to field complaints about improper mask wearing in local businesses, as well as those identified as close contacts not answering the phone or returning calls to the department, said Public Health Department Supervisor Pam Hanna.
The department is trying to let people know that as cases rise and the impact grows, it will be looking at statistical data when it comes to making decisions, such as a cap on events and gatherings and types of activities, said Hanna in a phone interview on Monday.
The Jefferson County Health Board was scheduled to consider putting a cap on the number of people allowed at events at its Tuesday, Oct. 20, meeting.
Gov. Steve Bullock had shifted the decision to enact various measures to control the virus to individual localities, rather than making a sweeping decision at the state level, as was done in March with the stay-at-home order, and in July with mandatory masking.
“Local public health is in a position of making decisions related to addressing the impact of COVID-19 within our county as it relates to the pandemic. These decisions are based on health guidance and local data. This data and trends help us to predict a possible course for disease spread and public health’s work capacity,” said Hanna in an email released Friday.
The Department reported Monday night that there are 30 active cases of COVID-19, increasing the cumulative total to 147, a jump in one day of 10 infections.
Last week, the department had averaged 3-4 cases a day, up from 1-2 a day the first week of October, according to Public Health Department Supervisor Pam Hanna.
This week, the county is averaging 4-5 new cases, according to the department.
In all, Jefferson County recorded 26 new cases the week of Oct. 12, according to the Public Health Department.
And as the cases include two schools, the number of close contacts has increased by 50%, said Hanna.
As of last week, the schools were Montana City School and Jefferson High School.
Hanna said the department looks at four areas to form the basis for its decision criteria — the capacity of the health department to keep up its COVID-19 response protocol; the level of case investigation necessary to do so; testing and healthcare capacity; and compliance with directives within the community.
Currently, the Public Health Department has employed five additional temporary nurses and three contact tracers, in addition to its usual staff, to keep up its COVID-19 response.
“Even with temp and support staff we are challenged to keep up with the current COVID response as evidenced by daily work, extended hours and inability to support other public health duties and responsibilities,” said Hanna.
Hanna said that during the first two weeks of October there were 32 new cases of the virus — a 50% increase.
“The trend in close contacts has also increased by 50% as three of those 32 cases are related to our school population,” she said last week. By Tuesday, five of the active cases involved the schools as the numbers change quickly. Hanna said last week, although the situation can change daily.
Hanna said that two-week trends are significant, as it represents the length of the incubation period.
Hanna said Jefferson County has one medical clinic providing testing, but most of the testing, and all hospitalizations, are dependent on other localities.
“As testing volume increases, we are seeing a new trend of testing turnaround time increasing,” she said.
Finally, the department monitors community compliance in the form of contact tracing, quarantine and isolation, hand washing, mask wearing and distancing.
“These are our best control measures available to us currently. Unfortunately, there has also been a significant increase in non-compliance related to control measures,” said Hanna, referring to the improper mask use and unanswered or returned phone calls to close contacts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.