The pandemic has led to people wearing masks, carrying bottles of hand sanitizer in their purses or pockets and perhaps one other phenomenon — more house cleaning.
There appears to be more trash being dropped off at the county’s waste sites, said Jefferson County Commissioner Corey Kirsch at a recent Commission meeting.
Kirsch said that perhaps residents, many of whom are now working at home, or at least staying there more often because of COVID-19, have used that time to clean out their houses.
That’s a fair assessment, said Bob Hohn, who manages the county’s Solid Waste Department.
The container site attendants say it’s been busy, he said.
Hohn notes that there’s been less construction and demolition debris and more furniture and other household goods.
“People are getting rid of old stuff,” said Hohn.
Roy McLane is the site attendant at the Boulder transfer station. McLane noticed an increase in March, and he attributed it to the stay-at-home order that lasted until mid-April.
“There’s a lot of cleaning going on,” said McLane, adding that it’s mellowed out a bit since the spring.
The amount of solid waste being hauled off by the county had already been increasing, but oddly, it dropped slightly in April and May after COVID-19 arrived in Montana, said Hohn.
After that it began to inch back up, he said.
In July, the county hauled off 786 tons — with anything over 500 tons being a busy month, he said.
That’s up from about 769 tons last year, or a 2% increase, according to data provided by the Solid Waste Department. Of that, 9.6 tons was cardboard, said Hohn.
Overall, the amount of trash was up 10% in Jefferson County in fiscal 2020, as compared to 2019, from 6,647 tons in 2019 to 7,327 the next year.
Montana City and Whitehall produce about a third each of the county’s trash intake, with the remainder from the other four sites.
In fiscal 2020, Montana City took in 1,992 tons, followed by Whitehall with 1,945 tons, Boulder with 825, Clancy with 452, Jefferson City with 326 and Basin with 110 tons, according to the Department of Solid Waste.
