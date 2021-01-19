After eight years guiding the future of Jefferson High School, Superintendent Tim Norbeck has submitted his resignation.
The announcement was scheduled for the Jan. 19 Board of Trustees meeting.
“It’s time for me to analyze and look at different options,” said Norbeck in an interview with The Boulder Monitor.
Norbeck came to Boulder from Butte Central High School in 2013, where had previously served for 10 years as principal.
Norbeck said his eight years at JHS have been busy, and he’s proud of the accomplishments that have been made.
Some of those accomplishments include increasing the attendance from the two elementary schools in the north end of the county — Montana City and Clancy — to nearly 100 students, said Norbeck.
Norbeck said the school has been able to add a number of additional dual credit courses and expand its elective offerings. The school has been able to make some great staffing hires, as well as make physical and IT improvements to the building, he said.
Norbeck’s contract extends through June 30.
JHS Board of Trustees Chairperson Cami Robson said she was “very heavy hearted” at the thought of him leaving the school.
Robson said more would be known about the next steps for finding his replacement after the Jan. 19 Trustees meeting.
