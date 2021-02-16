Although Gov. Greg Gianforte lifted the state-wide mask mandate on Friday, the Jefferson County Health Board has not made a decision locally, as of Monday, but that can change at any time, according to Health Board Chairperson Christina Binkowski.
The county does not have its own mask mandate, having relied on the state directive imposed last July by former Gov. Steve Bullock.
In Montana, a local health board can enact stricter health directives than the state, but not more lenient ones. The Board’s next regular meeting is March. 2
While Gianforte has indicated he will continue to personally wear a mask, his directive emphasized providing incentives and encouraging personal responsibility as being more effective than imposing government mandates.
Gianforte’s elimination of the mask mandate comes at a time when new and more contagious variants of the novel coronavirus are beginning to move through the United States.
As the pandemic wore on last year, wearing masks became a political issue, with some individuals seeing the requirement to be one more government intrusion on personal freedom. At the same time, mask wearing has been shown to be effective in slowing the spread of the virus.
Recently, the Centers for Disease Control has shown that combining a surgical-type mask with a cloth mask could provide more than 90% coverage for the wearer — a new level of protection over a single mask that could give better protection against the new variants.
Case counts are also down, with Montana reporting 121 new infections on Monday, according to the Department of Public Health and Human Services.
Jefferson High School last week sent out a reminder that masks are still required at athletic events and is based on the school’s health plan filed with the county. Montana City School also sent an update to parents reiterating the school’s plans to retain the use of masks.
The Jefferson County Commissioners also passed a mask requirement for county offices, a move that came at the request of its employees.
Jefferson County School Nurse Erin Ritchie reported at the Feb. 9 Health Board meeting that there have been 126 cases of COVID-19 among students and staff since school began in the fall. Ritchie pointed out that the county has a student population of 1,700, and believed that the low number of cases was a testament to mask wearing. Ritchie said there had been very little spread in the school and non-mask wearing among close contacts tended to be a key factor in someone becoming a positive case.
Meanwhile, the vaccine rollout in Jefferson County has been slow, given that the number of doses is based on federal supplies and a population formula devised by the state.
In an effort to speed up the vaccination rate, the Public Health department plans to hold a large clinic at the county fairgrounds on Feb. 27. Currently, the county is in the midst of vaccinating those in Phase 1B.
Public Health Supervisor Pam Hanna said the goal was to distribute 100-130 doses on that day.
This will be a pilot program with hopes of doing more around the county as supply allows, she said.
However, with Jefferson County receiving just 100-150 vaccine doses a week, and with many older residents still waiting their turn for an appointment, Binkowski questions whether or not Gianforte’s benchmark of vaccinating the vulnerable has been met.
In the meantime, newly appointed Jefferson County Health Officer Sandy Sacry offered the following advice, “Masks are one of the tools in our toolkit to prevent the spread of COVID-19. As health officer, I highly recommend the wearing of masks.”
