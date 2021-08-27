A ninth Jefferson County resident has died of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.
In an email on Friday, Boulder Medical Clinic Coordinator Molly Carey announced the death and wrote, "To protect the family’s privacy, we will not be releasing any further details at this time."
The announcement did not specify the person's age or sex. Further information was not immediately available.
The county saw its first COVID death on Nov. 30, 2020.
On Thursday, Carey reported 11 new cases since her last report on Monday, Aug. 23. The county was monitoring 17 active cases on Thursday, including one person who was hospitalized. Carey issues reports on case numbers, hospitalizations and deaths on Monday and Thursday each week.
Coronavirus infections in Jefferson County have been on the rise since late July but have not reached the rate of new infections seen last winter, when the pandemic was at its worst so far in the county and across much of the U.S.
