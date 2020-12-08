When Montana City School went remote in November for an extended period due to COVID-19, it was able to use additional CARES Act funding to cover the ongoing costs associated with the pandemic.
The school had received $41,547 — part of nearly $13 million allocated to K-12 schools to cover pandemic expenses through Dec. 30 by the state.
Boulder Elementary received $20,776.
For Montana City School much of the funds were used to cover the expenses of going remote in November, said Tony Kloker, Montana City School superintendent.
“We needed to purchase additional remote learning hot spots to enable internet access and we also purchased technology devices for our entire group of second-grade students because the older devices we had were not adequate,” he said.
Funds are, additionally, going to cover the costs of more substitute teachers to help the school deal with “staff quarantine issues,” and to provide aid to teachers, said Kloker.
Kloker said the funds also covered “ cleaning equipment and supplies to continue to sanitize the facility and we may use some of the funds to cover the additional hours our part-time nurse is spending due to the pandemic.”
Boulder Elementary did not provide details on how the money was spent by press time.
In October, the Office of the Governor sent surveys to Montana schools to evaluate the need for additional funds as well as what was left unspent. Schools that returned surveys stating greater need that could be accommodated by the end of the year were deemed eligible for further funding.
Gov. Steve Bullock has urged the U.S. Congress to act on behalf of students and schools, “While this additional funding will serve our schools with continued needs through the end of this year, our schools head into the new year empty-handed and Congress must come together to pass additional relief to support our students and teachers,” according to a press release from the governor’s office.
