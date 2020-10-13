Montana City School has reported that a person associated with a seventh grade class has tested positive for COVID-19.
No student or staff member has tested positive, according to K-2/K-6 Principal Daryl Mikesell.
The class and the teacher are not in quarantine, but are working remotely for the remainder of the week, he said, adding that the county is currently conducting the contact tracing on this case.
“We thought it was best to have them switch to remote learning because of the short week and because the county was still completing the contact tracing. If there is a positive case within that class we will have minimized the chance of further exposures,” said Mikesell.
The class is part of a cohort system where the members remain within their groups during the day to minimize contact with other students and staff.
"If an individual parent does not receive communication from the health department or our school nurse it means they have not been identified as a close contact. Some communication will be a general notification like the one on October 11, 2020, some communication will be specific to a group of parents and some communication, if their child has been identified as a close contact, will be direct individual communication from our school nurse," said Mikesell in an email to the Monitor.
Since the pandemic arrived in Montana in March, Jefferson County has reached the point where 1% of its population has contracted the disease.
The Jefferson County Public Health Department on Monday reported that the county has logged 114 cases of COVID-19 since March - and with a population of 11,403 based on the 2010 census, that’s roughly 1% of all men, women and children in the county. Of those, 19 are currently considered active, while 95 have recovered. The three new cases reported Monday are in the 60-69 age group.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.