Jefferson County Health Officer Sandy Sacry has lifted the mask directive for the county beginning today.
The county has met the criteria for this action, as outlined in the directive that went into effect on Feb. 19.
The criteria includes the county having less than 25 cases per 100,000 population for the past two weeks, as well as vaccinations of those 60 or older, educators and at-risk people having the ability to receive the vaccination should they want it, according to a statement released by Sacry.
“We encourage people to continue to wear masks in public settings or gatherings. The community can do its part by getting the vaccine and encouraging others to do so and continuing to follow COVID-19 safety protocols,” said Sacry.
The county began offering vaccines to everyone age 18 and older yesterday, and was based on a directive from the state.
Jefferson County’s mask requirement was enacted a week after Gov. Greg Gianforte lifted the state-wide mandate that had been in place since July of last year.
There are 10,077 Jefferson County residents eligible for a COVID-19 vaccination, and of those, 2,006 are fully immunized — or 20% of the population, according to data from the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services.
Meanwhile, there are five active cases in Jefferson County as of April 2, according to the Public Health Department.
The county’s positivity rate is 4.9% for March 10-23, according to the federal Department of Health and Human Services. That means that 4.9% of those tested for COVID-19 are positive for the virus. This is a decrease from last fall, when the positivity rate reached a high of nearly 30%.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.