HELENA — Week two of the legislative session has concluded and there are 80 working days left before the 2021 legislative session comes to a close. The House of Representatives has been off to a productive start for the people of Montana.
Legislative committees have begun hearings on important bills. These include bills to expand Montanans’ constitutional rights, support education, get our state’s economy running again, and review state agency budgets, among others. So far, nearly 300 bills have been assigned numbers and over 3,000 more drafts could be considered.
I am on the Education, State Administration, Local Government, and Legislative Administration committees. This past week I presented a bill to clarify and update language as part of the Teacher Retirement System and also presented a bill for early enrollment in public school for military children whose parents receive Permanent Change of Station (PCS) orders to Montana. Lastly, I sponsored Rutger Shultz, a JHS senior, as a house page this past week.
The Legislature’s COVID-19 panel is meeting to respond to the ever-changing public health landscape. Legislators are committed to making the session safe, transparent, and accessible to the public. Zoom participation for legislators, members of the public, and the media has been working well considering this is the first hybrid session in Montana history. Members of the public wanting to learn more about virtual participation can visit: https://leg.mt.gov/.
I appreciate hearing your opinion. Here is my contact information: marta.bertoglio@mtleg.gov
Marta Bertoglio (R-Montana City) is the representative for House District 75.
