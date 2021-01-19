Since Jefferson County’s long term health officer’s contract was not renewed last September, the county has been served by Sandy Sacry, a Health Board member and nurse, who had agreed to take on the position on an interim basis.
Meanwhile, the Health Board has been looking for a permanent replacement, but Sacry is the only person to express an interest in the position, according to Public Health Department Coordinator Molly Carey at the Jan. 12 Board meeting.
Health Board Chairperson Christina Binkowski said the Board had advertised in Whitehall and Boulder, as well as contacted those in the medical field, but there was no interest or response.
Former Health Officer Joan Van Duynhoven’s contract was not renewed, and the reasons cited stemmed from actions taken concerning high school fall sports and the county rodeo. Van Duynhoven had served 14 years, but said her job became increasingly strained once COVID-19 began to descend on the state and county. Van Duynhoven wasn’t alone, as health officers, public health employees and health boards across the state began facing increased political pressure as former Gov. Steve Bullock continued to issue new COVID-19-related restrictions. Many of those health officers, public health departments and boards served a constituency strongly opposed to directives such as masks, limits on gatherings and other measures — and were equally strong in making those objections heard.
Van Duynhoven, who worked on a contract basis, was paid $1,000 a month. At one point, she had asked for additional pay to compensate for the additional work due to the pandemic, but that did not result in an increase.Shortly after, she was informed that her contract would not be renewed.
Although the job has become more difficult with the pandemic, Binkowski said the health officer does have the backing of the Health Board, which includes a doctor and hospital administrator.
In Montana, health officers and health boards are given the power to enact restrictions to protect public health and do not require approval from the county commission.
There is currently legislation submitted, House Bill 121, before the Montana legislature that would allow local governing bodies to amend orders given by local health boards and/or officers during an emergency.
The House Local Government Committee heard testimony on the bill Thursday but no action was taken.
As for the county’s health officer position, the Board decided to extend Sacry’s interim status until she submits an application and that was approved.
Sacry is the nursing program director at Helena College, and holds an RN and Master of Science in Nursing.
Sacry said she is retiring from Helena College on Jan. 20.
“After that date I will determine whether to apply for the health officer position. I have enjoyed being interim,” she said.
Binkowski said the interim contract can be extended.
“I wouldn’t say indefinitely, but as long as needed. As for other options this would be a Board decision at that time,” she said in an email to the Monitor.
A health officer in Montana is required to have one of the following qualifications — be a physician, be a person with a master’s degree in public health or be a person with equivalent education and experience, as determined by the department, according to state statute.
