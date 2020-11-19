Jefferson High School is hosting a trustee and community meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 24 to give parents, staff and the public an opportunity to learn about and share thoughts and ideas about the school’s operations during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The meeting is limited to six in-person attendees on a first-come, first-serve basis in the JHS library. The meeting will also be held via Zoom and it begins at 5:30 p.m.
JHS Superintendent Tim Norbeck said this is a meeting to discuss issues and a way to remain transparent regarding decisions of not only the school, but the Montana High School Association, the Jefferson County Health Board and the state.
Register in advance for the meeting at:
https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJErdeqvrzIpH9WmqLhQYgb0REEjRQUKITia
