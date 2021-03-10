Spring sports, prom and graduation — some degree of normality is returning to the lives of Jefferson High School students as the pandemic hits the one year mark.
Last year, the arrival of COVID-19 in Montana in March either put the brakes on, or greatly changed, many rites of passage, as schools across the Big Sky were closed for the remainder of the year.
The pandemic is still here, but the situation has evolved enormously from a year ago, particularly now that vaccines are becoming more widely available.
Recently, JHS students Ellen McLean, Joey Visser and Gracie Leiva decided that one of those rites of passage — the annual prom — needed to get back on the schedule. The prom, like spring sports, was cancelled last year.
The three students approached Principal Mike Moodry, who told them they had to submit a health plan to the Jefferson County Public Health Department — not unlike those submitted for other school events.
The students got together and did just that.
“We took it upon ourselves,” said McLean, who is also the junior class vice president.
The students worked out a myriad of details — from the now customary hand sanitizing stations and entrance and exit strategies, to the ratio of slow to fast dances to cut down on close contact.
“We’re trying to make it as normal as possible,” said McLean.
The health plan was approved and the prom is now scheduled for Saturday, May 8 on the football field. The plan is to rent an enormous tent with some heat lamps in case it’s chilly. There will also be a dance floor.
Moodry was impressed with the students’ planning skills, as the date was selected to allow enough time for a quarantine period for seniors — if it came to that — and thus not prevent anyone from attending their graduation. It was also chosen with an eye of having it outdoors for better ventilation.
Graduation is also being planned, by the way, and will likely be held on the football field again, said Moodry, adding that this year they will allow more attendees. Graduation is scheduled for May 23 and Modry said an alternate indoor plan is also being formulated.
Last year, there was much concern over whether to have a graduation ceremony at all — with the compromise being socially distanced students on the football field and families and friends separated in self-contained pods.
Tickets for the prom are now on sale — with early bird prices of $30 for couples and $20 for singles until March 18. After March 18, the prices go up to $50 for couples and $30 for singles.
The organizers are trying to raise enough money to cover the cost of the tent deposit, said McLean.
“We’re thinking like businessmen a little bit,” said McLean of the ticket pricing structure.
The group has also set up a GoFundMe page to raise money to cover expenses.
So far, there’s been $700 raised toward a goal of $4,000.
Because Jefferson High School is small, all grade levels are invited to attend and the organizers are expecting from 80-100 attendees.
“I’m excited to see it happen,” said McLean.
“I’m so happy for the kids,” said Moodry.
Spring sports practices also begin March 15.
To contribute to the JHS prom, visit the GoFundMe page at https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-the-juniors-have-a-prom?utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet&utm_medium=email&utm_source=customer.
