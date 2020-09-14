Jefferson High School has reported its first COVID-19 case since school began in August, but the announcement did not indicate if the individual was student or staff member. Students are working remotely on Monday and the JV game against Columbus will be rescheduled.
The Jefferson County Public Health Department reported that there were three active cases of COVID-19 in the county on Sunday and is currently conducting contract tracing on the high school case.
