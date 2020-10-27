Jefferson High School administrators asked its Board of Trustees to establish a number of active COVID-19 cases it could use as the threshold for switching students to either a hybrid or fully remote learning model.
The Board made some suggestions but decided to leave it up to school administrators.
Jefferson High School Principal Mike Moodry offered up the proposal at the Oct. 20 Board meeting.
“A number prevents (changes) from being arbitrary,” he said.
Already the school has gone remote twice since the new academic year started, and at the time of the meeting, had three positive cases and six students in quarantine and experiencing symptoms, according to Moodry.
Moodry’s first proposal was based on Centers for Disease Control guidelines and based on a ratio of cases per 100,000, and when pared down to reflect the school population, would have two cases trigger a hybrid learning model and four would require the school to go fully remote.
These numbers troubled the Trustees, due to the current level of active cases, but Moodry said they could be adjusted.
Hybrid courses would mean that students would attend school on some days and be remote during others. Going fully remote would mean all students would remain at home and be taught via digital platforms. The plan for fully remote, as presented by Moodry, was to use it as a “reset button” as he would be trying to “prevent suddenly 30 cases in the building.”
The Board suggested using the numbers as a guideline and not requiring action depending on the scenario. For example, five cases in the same household would not trigger a school-wide change, according to the Trustees.
While some numbers were discussed during the meeting, the Board did not vote on a change. The Trustees instead suggested the numbers for hybrid learning become five positive cases and fully remote be implemented with 10 positive cases. It was decided it is ultimately up to the administration to implement and follow a strategy as they see fit.
