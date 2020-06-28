Jefferson County reported its fourth COVID-19 case Saturday evening.
The adult woman is hospitalized and in isolation, according to Molly Carey, clinical coordinator for Jefferson County Public Health.
No other details are available at this time.
The other three cases included two individuals who tested positive in March and have since recovered. The third was a man who was diagnosed in May while out of state, but has a residence Jefferson County.
The Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services reported 11 new cases today, with those cases based on the previous day, bringing the state total to 863 cases and 11 active hospitalizations. Updates to the website are made at 10 a.m. daily.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.