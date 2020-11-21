An exposure to COVID-19 associated with the Jefferson County Public Health Department has led to the office being closed to the public, the department announced Friday night, Nov. 20.
The department also announced that the number of cases has increased by 33 since Nov. 18, for a total of 93 active cases in the county. Of those, three are hospitalized.
The Public Health Department will continue to investigate cases, but will be working remotely, according to Clinic Coordinator Molly Carey.
“Please remember to remain vigilant to help slow the spread of this virus. Please wear a face covering in all buildings open to the public. Wash your hands with soap and water or use hand sanitizer frequently. Clean and sanitize high touch surfaces. Lastly, please stay home if you are sick,” said Carey.
There have now been 413 cases of COVID-19 since March in Jefferson County.
Those needing assistance can call 406-225-4007.
