The Jefferson County Health Department (JCHD) has paused the use of the Johnson & Johnson’s single-does COVID-19 vaccine based on the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommendation. The two federal agencies recommended the pause after six women between the ages of 18 and 48 developed an extremely rare type of blood clot after receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. With 6.8 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine administered in the United States, the decision to pause was made out of an abundance of caution and will continue until these cases can be reviewed and investigated.
“I have full confidence in the process underway at the CDC and FDA to evaluate the information,” said Pam Hanna, Jefferson County Public Health Supervisor. “COVID-19 vaccine safety is a priority for all of us. We will be monitoring this process and will continue to follow the recommendations.”
JCHD has postponed the Johnson & Johnson clinics scheduled for April 28, May 5 and May 12. All individuals scheduled for these clinics will be contacted by JCHD. For more information about vaccine in Jefferson County and to register for an upcoming clinic, please visit: Community COVID Events (jeffersoncounty-mt.gov).
To read the CDC and FDA joint statement, go to cdc.gov/media/releases/2021/s0413-JJ-vaccine.html.
