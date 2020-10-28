It has come down to enforcement.
With cases rising in Jefferson County and some residents still resistant to wearing masks and following other forms of COVID-19 preventative measures, the Commissioners, as well as the county attorney, on Tuesday discussed how enforcement — ranging from education to fines — could be the next set of tools used to slow the spread of the virus.
Everyone knows what they have to do, such as masks and quarantining, now it’s time for punishment, said Commissioner Cory Kirsch, adding that noncompliance stems from the “rebels” who think the government shouldn’t tell them what to do.
The Jefferson County Public Health Department recently reported that it’s running into non-compliance issues, particularly those who are identified as close contacts of an active case not returning phone calls, or those who are not obeying quarantine orders.
Boulder residents Barb Reiter and Sue Pasini had come to the Oct. 27 Commission meeting to implore the Commissioners to do something about the rising number of cases in the county.
On Tuesday, the Public Health Department reported an increase of COVID-19 cases by 11 in one day and up by 24 in less than a week.
“There seems to be a lack of something … in this county,” said Reiter.
Commissioner Bob Mullen said the county is poised to provide the health department with the financial assistance it needs, such as hiring temporary nurses.
“We’re absolutely supportive of the health department. We know the siege they are under,” said Mullen, adding that the bulk of active cases are currently in the northern end of the county, followed by the southern end, with the least number of cases in the middle, such as Boulder.
The county Health Board recently set a limit of 50 people on events in an effort to control the virus. Other localities in Montana are also beginning to set restrictions as new cases continue to rise. Missoula County recently enacted measures where businesses are being limited to 50% capacity, groups are capped at 25 people, alcohol service stops at 10 p.m. and residents are asked to stay at home voluntarily, according to the Missoulian.
County Attorney Steve Haddon said that it’s time for Jefferson County to begin using the enforcement tools available, in the form of education to start, followed by fines and injunctions.
This is really targeted at businesses not complying, said Haddon, adding that an injunction is an order to close until the violation has ceased.
The orders issued to individuals by the health officer for isolation and quarantine also carry punishments — fines ranging from $10-$500 or imprisonment for no more than 90 days.
Haddon said that there are two other areas of the law that can be used — violations of the governor’s directives and injunctive relief.
“I pray that we never get there. This is ratcheting up,” he said.
Haddon said there is a reluctance to put people in jail out of a fear that it would cause an outbreak there.
Haddon said he’s been meeting with other county attorneys around the state and all are experiencing similar problems. The conundrum is that this is “entirely uncharted waters,” he said of enforcing punishments pertaining to stopping the spread of a communicable disease.
The attorneys are looking for a consistent approach to this, said Haddon.
“Put on a mask when you go into a business. It’s not hard,” he said.
Boulder Community Library Director Jodi Smiley told of repeated conflicts with a patron who refused to wear a mask and would not leave.
“Do we call the police?” asked Smiley.
“Yes,” said Haddon, adding that it would be considered a trespassing offense.
Jefferson County Sheriff Craig Doolittle said a person could be arrested or issued a citation for trespassing if the owner of the property wanted them to wear a mask and they refused and then refused to leave the premises.
"Any injunctions or charges would probably come from the county attorney's Office although we would serve such documents, if needed," said Doolittle in an email to the Monitor.
However, there are some that say they have a medical condition that precludes them from wearing a mask and it is presumed they are telling the truth, said Haddon, adding that in those cases, the condition must be honored.
“That’s kind of a get out of jail free card,” he said.
The Centers for Disease Control advise that the following individuals should not wear a mask:
Children younger than two-years old; anyone who has trouble breathing; and anyone who is unconscious, incapacitated or otherwise unable to remove the mask without assistance.
Others who may have difficulty with wearing a mask include those who are deaf or hard of hearing, those with intellectual or developmental disabilities, mental health conditions or other sensory sensitivities and younger children, according to the CDC, whose guidance also provides possible alternatives.
