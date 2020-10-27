Jefferson County has a COVID-19 positivity rate of 17.4%, which puts it in the “red zone” for infections, according to data compiled by the federal Department of Health and Human Services and available on the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services website.
Its neighboring counties — Lewis and Clark, Silver Bow and Broadwater are also red, with positivity rates of 25.2%, 16.4% and 17.9%, respectively.
That designation was based on data from Oct. 8-21.
To enter the red zone, a locality must have a positivity rate of more than 10% and not meet the criteria for green or yellow, with the former representing the lowest level of positive cases at less than 5% or having performed less than 20 cases in the past 14 days.
Between Oct. 8-21, there were 351 COVID-19 tests performed on Jefferson County residents, according to the HHS data.
Last week, Gov. Steve Bullock announced that the public can now notify health officials of violations of COVID-19 directives by using the Consumer Complaint Form used to report food borne illnesses and other public health and safety issues.
The Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services already uses the Consumer Complaint Form to investigate public health issues such as possible cases of salmonella and other foodborne illnesses.
The form has been updated to include concerns related to COVID-19 public health directives. Concerns submitted through the website will be reviewed by DPHHS and sent to the appropriate local authority for review and investigation. The information received will allow the state to track cases with numerous complaints and follow up on the most egregious ones.
The Consumer Complaint Form is now available at: https://dphhs.mt.gov/publichealth/FCSS/ConsumerComplaintForm
