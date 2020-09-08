Jefferson County remains at two active COVID-19 cases as of 12:20 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 9.
Overall, the county has logged 45 total cases since March, with 43 recovered and no hospitalizations at this time, according to Molly Carey, clinic coordinator with the Jefferson County Public Health. Department. There have been no deaths associated with COVID-19 in the county so far.
Currently, the county is keeping tabs on five close contacts, after a high of 103 in July, according to Carey’s report.
July also posted the most active cases, with 27 during that month, followed by August with 13.
"Even though Jefferson County has less than four active cases, places open to the public can still require the use of face coverings. In the interest of uniformity of laws and to prevent the spread of disease, counties, towns, schools and other businesses may adopt more restrictive ordinances," said Carey.
