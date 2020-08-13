The cumulative total of COVID-19 cases continues to inch up in Jefferson County, and as of Thursday morning, there are 32. Active cases have decreased, however, to four at this time, according to the Jefferson County Public Health. Of those 32 positive cases, 28 individuals have recovered. Hospitalizations and deaths remain steady, at one and zero, respectively. The case count began in March.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.