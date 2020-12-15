Over the past week, Jefferson County has added 90 new cases of COVID-19 for a cumulative total of 657 since March.
The Public Health Department reported Monday, Dec. 14, that there were currently 81 active cases of the virus, with three people hospitalized. Since March, there have been three deaths related to the disease in the county.
The positivity rate in Jefferson County, however, has fallen from a high so far in November of 29.4% to 17.8% for the period of Nov. 19 - Dec. 2, according to the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services.
That means that during that period, nearly 18% of people tested positive for COVID-19.
