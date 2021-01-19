Whether or not the pandemic has led to more suicides is a national concern — and a local one as well.
During a Health Board meeting last fall, when a cap on event attendance was being discussed, Jefferson County Commissioner Leonard Wortman said there were “way more suicides this year,” and implied that it was a result of the fallout from COVID-19, such as business restrictions. And he is not the only one locally who has expressed this concern, as did a recent letter to the editor in The Boulder Monitor. The trend is also of national interest.
While national data as a whole is not yet available for 2020, Jefferson County did see an increase in suicides last year compared to 2019, although the numbers are relatively small, making drawing any conclusion about statistical significance difficult.
In 2020, there were six suicides in Jefferson County, up from three in 2019, according to Jefferson County Sheriff Craig Doolittle.
One of the suicides last year was a high school student, according to Jefferson County Prevention Specialist Barb Reiter.
Doolittle did not respond to a request for additional demographic data on the remaining individuals.
Jefferson County averages about four suicides a year, according to Jon Ebelt, public information officer with the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services.
Ebelt reported that Jefferson County had 20 suicide deaths between 2015 - 2019, and his office had a preliminary number for 2020 at five.
The sixth suicide came at the end of October, according to Doolittle.
Using the five suicides reported to the state up until the end of October, Ebelt said his agency was unable to say if the increase of one, from the average year, was associated with COVID-19, or any other reasons, or if it was simply due to random, year-to-year fluctuations.
At the same time, there were 12 suicide attempts and 40 threats in 2020, compared to 10 attempts and 43 threats in 2019, according to Doolittle.
As to the reasons behind the suicides last year, Ebelt said that is a work in progress.
DPHHS collects additional information about the circumstances surrounding suicides (such as toxicology reports or law enforcement reports), he said.
“DPHHS will analyze these additional data in the future to learn more about how many or which suicides might be associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. Unfortunately these data won’t be complete for another year,” said Ebelt.
The pandemic has not only sickened and killed Jefferson County residents, it’s also led to numerous restrictions on events, such as the rodeo, as well as high school sports and businesses. Wortman has been outspoken about his frustration with those restrictions — particularly the impact on businesses and the economy since the pandemic arrived in Montana in March of last year.
Wortman, in a phone interview last week, said that there has been too much attention put on the health effects of the pandemic and not enough on the side effects of the restrictions, such as a possible increase in suicides, but acknowledged that correlations are hard to make.
Wortman said he does not personally know of any suicides that could have been attributed to COVID-19. And while the numbers are small — again, making yearly comparisons difficult — Wortman said all suicides are significant.
What did go up notably last year were tax revenues derived from alcohol sales — and Wortman also wonders if this is pandemic-related.
Alcohol abuse is associated with suicidal behavior, according to the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism.
The amount allocated for alcohol rehabilitation for the second half of 2020 exceeded the entire previous fiscal year by $6,966. That is, the county collected $24,095 for all of fiscal 2020, but in the next six months — from July to December 2020 of fiscal 2021 — collected $31,061.
The money is used to fund treatment. Reiter, who is part of the county’s DUI Task Force, said those numbers dovetail with what had been predicted as the pandemic got underway.
Some rules were relaxed to make carry-out of alcohol from various establishments easier, and it was expected that sales in general would increase due to the pandemic, she said.
“That’s not a big surprise. It’s a concrete way of saying it’s an issue,” said Reiter.
