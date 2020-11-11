The Jefferson County Public Health Department has alerted Montana City School that there is a high potential for school-wide COVID-19 exposure there in a letter that was sent out by the school as part of its Parent Notification system.
The school announced on Nov 9 that remote learning would begin on Nov. 10 for two weeks due to COVID-19 cases.
In the letter, parents were advised to monitor those in their households for symptoms, which can range from a sore throat to difficulty breathing.
The Public Health Department also reported Tuesday that the number of active cases in the county has soared to 48 — the highest number so far since the pandemic arrived in Montana in March.
Public Health staffers are now monitoring 231 individuals with the disease as well as their close contacts.
The Public Health Department is advising those who are a close contact, or who have symptoms, to seek testing.
Those with a doctor’s order for a test can go to St. Peter’s drive-up service in Helena.
Look for the signs to direct you to the drive-up testing site to the east of the main clinic building 2550 Broadway Street, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday - Friday
9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday and Sunday
If you do not have an order to test you can use:
•PureView Health Center
Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds Entry Hall 98 W. Custer, Helena
1 -5 p.m., Monday through Friday
•Walgreens 1150 11th Avenue, Helena
9 a.m. to 5 p.m., seven days a week
Anyone can be tested at this site as long as they are over 18 years of age. Appointments are required. To sign-up for an appointment visit www.walgreens.com/coronavirus. This effort is part of Walgreen’s commitment to the health of the community.
For testing in Butte:
Call SW Montana Community Health Center at 406-723-4075 for instructions.
For testing in Whitehall:
Call the Whitehall Medical Clinic at 406-287-3003 to schedule an appointment.
