The Jefferson County Health Board declined to vote publicly on upholding or rescinding an order, issued by the previous health officer, that calls for canceling participation in non-conference games by the county’s two high schools’ athletic teams this fall due to the pandemic.
The denial followed a request by Whitehall High School Superintendent Hannah Nieskens at the Sept. 22 Health Board meeting.
“Do it. Vote in public,” said Nieskens, who had attended the meeting via Zoom.
“I wanted the health board to take a public stance on the matter so that the misinformation about the schools having a choice as to whether non-conference games were allowable could be resolved in a public forum,” said Neiskens in an email to the Monitor.
Nieskens provided a copy of the order, as issued by former Health Officer Joan Van Duynhoven.
It states “Now, therefore, it is hereby ordered, pursuant to Title 50, Chapter 2, Part 1, and specifically Section 50—2—118 of the Montana Code Annotated, The high schools of Jefferson County; Jefferson High School in Boulder and Whitehall High school in Whitehall, shall cancel participation in non-conference games/play for the Fall 2020 season.”
In Montana, health officers are granted the authority by statute to limit contact between people and cancel events based on a public health threat — in this case, COVID-19.
Van Duynhoven’s order has generated a good deal of controversy among parents, who have complained that the decision surrounding the fall sports season has left them and their children confused and frustrated.
Part of the confusion stems from a Aug. 19 meeting between school administrators, Health Board Chairperson Christina Binkowski, Public Health Supervisor Pam Hanna and Van Dynhoven, as well as Jefferson County Superintendent of Schools Sarah Eyer.
Binkowski said the Health Board had no knowledge of Van Duynhoven’s written order before it was issued and said she made an alternative offer to administrators at that meeting.
“I told the participants at that (Aug. 19) meeting I was willing to convene the Health Board to see if they would be willing to overrule Joan’s directive and re-write it stating ‘The Jefferson County Health Board strongly recommends all non-conference games be canceled.’”
That offer was declined by school administrators, said Binkowski, adding that insurance issues were cited as the reason.
Jefferson High School Superintendent Tim Norbeck did not respond to a request for more explanation about the insurance issue by press time.
A week later, Van Duynhoven was notified that her contract was not being renewed, effective Sept. 1. As the Health Board seeks her replacement, Board member Sandy Sacry has agreed to serve as the interim health officer.
At the Sept. 22 meeting, and after Nieskens’ request, Sacry said she had polled the Board members and they wanted to stay with the non-conference game order.
Nieskens also referred to the written order.
“Since this is clearly an order and not a recommendation, the schools must comply. Unless the health board rescinds the health officer’s order, no fall non-conference games will be scheduled,” she said.
Norbeck said he agreed with Nieskens’ assessment of the situation.
After Nieskens made her request at the Sept. 22 meeting, Binkowski said, “We do not take instruction from you, so I’m sorry to say we’re not going to do that (vote).”
Binkowski then called the meeting to an end, citing the need for the Public Health nurses to return to work to continue contact tracing due to new cases reported right before the meeting began that evening.
Earlier in the meeting, Sacry said a decision has not been made concerning winter sports, with one reason being that the Montana High School Association hasn’t yet issued any guidance. The MHSA in August issued protocols for fall sports, such as football, volleyball and cross country.
After the meeting, parents who had attended via Zoom were disappointed that the meeting ended before all their questions were answered, and pointed to the agenda which states that the meeting will end by 8:30 p.m., said Mary Eckman.
Eckman said they were going to request the bylaws to see if a meeting end time was addressed.
According to the bylaws, meetings should be held at least once a quarter and at a place and time compatible for all Board members. It does not designate start or stopping times.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.