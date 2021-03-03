The Jefferson County Health Board has upped the cap on the number of people who can attend events at one time in the county with a target of 150 by May.
The Board voted Tuesday to increase the cap to 50 in March, effective this Friday, and then to 100 in April. In May, the Board is shooting for a cap of 150, contingent on the COVID-19 case numbers.
Beginning Friday, events with 50 or more people will still need to submit a health plan through the Public Health Department, according to Health Officer Sandy Sacry.
The Board had previously been following the state mandate, which capped events at 25, and was enacted by former Gov. Steve Bullock.
Once Gov. Greg Gianforte took office, he began to dismantle many of the former restrictions, including the state-wide mask mandate.
Gianforte’s most recent directive calls for public gatherings or events to be managed in a way that accommodates the Center for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.
In Montana, a health board or health officer can enact directives that are stricter than those issued by the state, but not less so.
The increased event numbers were based on a recommendation by Sacry.
Alison Richardson, who was speaking on behalf of the Whitehall Chamber of Commerce, said this was a step in the right direction.
Public Health Supervisor Pam Hanna stressed that her department’s ability to focus on vaccinations is based on low case numbers, as it frees up staff from having to do contact tracing and monitor COVID-19 cases.
If those case counts change, then the focus will have to change, Hanna said, adding that she would like the health department’s capacity to be figured into the equation when it comes to setting future event caps.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.