With two historically large events scheduled for August, the Jefferson County Health Board discussed eliminating the cap on event attendance that had been put in place due to the pandemic at its April 13 meeting.
The two big events are Rockin the Rivers on Aug. 12-14 and Headwaters Country Jam on Aug. 19-21.
Both are known to attract thousands of people — from both within and outside the county. The concerts were cancelled last year — as was nearly everything else — due to COVID-19.
The Board had already eased its cap on events in March, allowing up to 150 attendees through May.
Health Officer Sandy Sacry said one option would be to label these large events as “superspreaders,” go over those health plans with greater scrutiny and, based on infection numbers at the time, allow for her to cancel the event.
Health Board Chairperson Christina Binkowski said the Board needs to make a firm decision and stick with it.
These events take a good deal of planning and financial investment ahead of time and it’s really not possible to cancel them at the last minute, she said.
Binkoswki suggested that the county require masks, sanitation stations and the other mitigation measures that have been used over the past year.
Not everyone will wear masks, but the county has to be responsible, she said, adding that these events are not until August and it’s hard to predict how severe the pandemic will be months in advance.
“You can what-if yourself to death,” said Binkowski.
Board member Jay Doyle favored encouraging mask usage, as well as having them available at the event.
“I think we bite the bullet and let them do it,” he said.
Besides, if cases explode in the state, then the governor will have to take action anyway, said Doyle.
Rockin the Rivers is already selling weekend packages on its website. Both Rockin the Rivers and Headwaters Country Jam are listed as being in Three Forks, but the area where the concerts are held is located in Jefferson County, according to Events Coordinator Bruce Binkowski.
The Health Board plans to vote on lifting the event cap at its May 18 meeting.
Sacry had lifted the county-wide mask requirement on April 2 as more people in the county get vaccinated or have had COVID-19.
