Jefferson County reported its first death due to COVID-19 on Tuesday, Dec. 1.
The individual passed away on Nov. 30, but the Public Health Department declined to provide any further information at this time.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with the individual’s family and loved ones,” according to the notice from the Health Department.
The number of positive COVID-19 cases went up by 317 in the month of November — more than half the total number of confirmed cases here, 514, since the pandemic arrived in Montana in March.
As of Tuesday, there were 72 active cases of the virus in the county, with an increase of 48 positive cases since Nov. 25.
