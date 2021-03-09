Elkhorn Pharmacy is offering appointments for Jefferson County residents who fall under Montana’s Phase 1B+ category to receive COVID-19 vaccines. The offering was made available through the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program recently initiated by the Biden Administration.
The pharmacy has a supply of about 1,100 Pfizer vaccines, a portion of which will be used for county educators and school staff, according to Pharmacist Josh Morris. The remainder will be administered to those in Phase 1B+ at community clinics in Boulder, Whitehall and Montana City.
Phase 1B+ includes individuals aged 60 and above and persons aged 16-59 with medical conditions not included in Phase 1B who may be at elevated risk for COVID-19.
Qualifying medical conditions include:
•Asthma (moderate to severe)
•Cerebrovascular disease (affects blood vessels and blood supply to the brain)
•Cystic fibrosis
•Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from blood or bone marrow transplant, immune deficiencies, HIV, use of corticosteroids, or use of other immune weakening medicines
•Neurologic conditions, such as dementia
•Liver disease
•Pulmonary fibrosis (having damaged or scarred lung tissues)
•Thalassemia (a type of blood disorder)
•On a case by case basis, medical providers may include individuals with other conditions that place them at elevated risk for COVID-19 related complications.
This supply of vaccine is separate from the state allocation provided to the Jefferson County Public Health Department.
How to make an appointment
To begin the process, first complete the consent form online (see links below for specific clinic place and date). Public computers are available at Jefferson County libraries.
The community clinics dates are as follows:
•March 19 at the Montana City Volunteer Fire Department
To fill out the consent form, go to https://form.jotform.com/210674741201143
•March 23 in Whitehall at Whitehall High School (enter and exit on the north end)
To fill out the consent form, go to https://form.jotform.com/210674536755159
•March 25 in Boulder Jefferson High School (enter and exit off Main Street)
To fill out the consent form, go to https://form.jotform.com/210674801001138
•March 30 at the Montana City Volunteer Fire Department
To fill out the consent form, to to https://form.jotform.com/210674951892162
Set an appointment time
Once the consent form is completed, select an appointment time at: https://app.acuityscheduling.com/schedule.php?owner=22081385
Individuals with appointments are asked to bring their insurance card.
