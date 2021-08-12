Coronavirus cases continue to climb in Jefferson County. Between Monday and Thursday, the county saw an increase of 12 new cases, putting the total number of active cases at 12 on Thursday afternoon.
With this latest spike, and a 129% increase in cases in the past 14 days, Jefferson County’s daily new-case average has increased to 2.3 cases per day, according to data from a New York Times coronavirus case tracker. Due to this increase, Boulder Medical Clinic Coordinator Molly Carey said on Thursday that this week she began putting out two case reports every week, on Monday and Thursday. According to the report she issued on Monday, the county had an increase of 14 cases the week before. The 12 coronavirus cases Carey reported on Thursday were new cases in addition to the 14 reported in the preceding week, and five of this week's cases were reported on Wednesday, according to the coronavirus case tracker. The new cases this week were dispersed across the county and were not confined to one area or specific outbreak, Carey said.
It was not immediately clear on Thursday how many of the new cases were coronavirus variants, or who, if anyone, among the 12 infected individuals had been vaccinated. Jefferson County Public Health Supervisor Pam Hanna was not immediately available for comment on Thursday evening.
Although information about the vaccination status of the 12 new cases was not immediately available, the spike in coronavirus cases in recent weeks has been overwhelmingly driven by infections among the unvaccinated. Out of 13 active cases on July 29, 12 individuals were unvaccinated, Hanna said previously, and the "breakthrough case"—the individual who was vaccinated but still tested positive for the coronavirus—had a coronavirus variant with mild symptoms.
Monday's report also indicated that 32 individuals received a coronavirus vaccine last week—comparable to the week before, when 36 people were vaccinated, according to last week’s report.
Although there were no longer any hospitalized individuals from Jefferson County on Thursday, The Times' case tracker showed that there has been a 185% increase in hospitalizations in the county over the past 14 days. Multiple county residents were hospitalized in that time period. This comes after what Jefferson County School Nurse Erin Ritchie called a "rude awakening" at the July 27 county Public Health Board Meeting, when she said that the county is expecting a surge in cases and has seen several more severe cases among children than they had seen in the past.
Hanna told The Monitor on July 29 that there has been an increase in cases among children. This trend continues, with three out of the 12 new infections contracted by children younger than 9, and one child age 10–19, according to the report issued Thursday. That put one-third of the new cases in the under-20 age group. Out of the remaining eight individuals, two were in the 20–29 age group, one was in the 30–39 age group, one was in the 40–49 age group, three were in the 60–69 age group, and one was in the 70–79 age group.
The county saw the greatest number of active cases—13—in the last week of July than it had since March 2021, Hanna previously told The Monitor. She said this was likely due to travel and gatherings for the Fourth of July. She said this was the same time last year that the county saw a surge in cases—but this summer's rise is larger. The Jefferson County Public Health Department has struggled with contract tracing for this surge, Hanna said, which indicates community spread. She said that she expected to see a spike in the fall, when lung infections are common and children return to schools.
Due to travel during holidays, Hanna previously said, she worried that the county would see an increase in coronavirus variant cases. She said the county has had 10 cases of coronavirus variants "of concern". One of these cases was the delta variant, which has been causing surges globally, and the remaining nine cases were the alpha variant, according to data from the Montana Department of Health and Human Services updated on July 28. According to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a variant is classified as a "variant of concern" if it is at least 50% more transmissible than original virus that emerged in early 2020, is potentially more severe based on hospitalization and fatality rates, and antibodies generated through previous infection or vaccination are not as effective in neutralizing the virus.
The health department recommends individuals get the coronavirus vaccine, which has been shown to be safe and effective in preventing infection, Hanna said in the July 29 interview. She also said the health department and the CDC recommend individuals once again wear masks in public, especially while indoors, even if they are vaccinated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.