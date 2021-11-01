Two more Jefferson County residents have died from COVID, the disease caused by the coronavirus.
The Jefferson County Health Department announced the deaths in a Facebook post on Monday.
"With great sadness, Jefferson County Health Department announces the passing of two more souls," the post stated. "We express our deepest condolences to family and friends during this time of grief. This marks Jefferson Country’s (sic) eleventh and twelfth deaths due to complications related to COVID-19."
The department did not release any further information about the deaths, such as the age, gender or vaccination status of the people who died.
Molly Carey, the department's clinic coordinator, told The Monitor after the county's ninth COVID death that "we don’t release any information other than Jefferson County had a COVID-19 related death. This is out of respect to the individual’s loved ones."
The department announced the county's ninth COVID death on Aug. 27. At that time, the county reported 17 active cases and one hospitalization, and an increase of 11 new cases in the preceding three days. The department announced the county's 10th death on Oct. 8, at which time the county reported 76 active cases, four hospitalizations and 51 new cases since three days prior.
This Monday, the department reported 33 active cases, six hospitalizations and 37 new cases since Oct. 25.
The county saw its first COVID death on Nov. 30, 2020.
Jefferson County, Montana and the United States have experienced a surge in coronavirus infections and COVID deaths beginning mid-summer and continuing through the early fall, driven primarily by infections and deaths among the unvaccinated. The surge in cases and deaths has lopsidedly affected areas with lower vaccination rates, including many rural areas of the nation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.