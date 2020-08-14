The number of active COVID-19 cases continue to change on a daily basis. The Jefferson County Public Health Office today, Friday, Aug. 14, reported that there are five active cases, up one from Thursday. Since the start of the pandemic in March, Jefferson County has recorded 34 positive cases, with 29 recoveries. So far, one person has been hospitalized and there have been no deaths, according to Clinic Coordinator Molly Carey.
During the month of July, when cases in the county began to rise, the public health nurses contacted and quarantined 104 close contacts, according to Carey.
Carey went on to explain why the numbers on the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services often differ from those posted by the public health office.
For example, the DPHHS site reported Aug. 14 that Jefferson County had 15 active cases, 15 recoveries and 30 total cases.
“Data is an important factor in the COVID response. The data we collect at the county level is shared with the state to generate case numbers. Due to significant statewide increases in cases during July, the method to communicate this data between county jurisdictions and the state has become overwhelmed and inefficient. This process was evaluated at the state level and changes in data sharing have been implemented. We are working at the county level to adapt to this new protocol,” said Carey in an email, adding that her office posts regularly on its Facebook page.
