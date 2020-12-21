Dr. Mike Gallagher, an orthopedic trauma surgeon with Montana Orthopedics, St. James Healthcare, received the coronavirus vaccine last week along with his fellow health care professionals.
Larger health systems were the first in Montana to receive the Pfizer vaccine created as part of the federal government’s Operation Warp Speed to fight the spread of COVID-19. The first healthcare facilities to receive the vaccine in Montana included St. James in Butte and St. Peter’s Health in Helena.
As of Friday, Dec. 18, the vaccine has been administered to more than 3,000 Montana health care workers since the vaccine first became available last week to 10 Montana hospitals. The remaining doses will be administered in the coming days.
“For healthcare providers to be offered the opportunity to be the first in line to do that is very important to allow us to show you the way to make that happen and to show that it's safe. I mean, there's a lot of stuff out there that people are worried about, whether this is actually a safe vaccine for your healthcare providers, the people who are understanding health care and delivering that health care and allowing you to get better, to stand up and take those first shots, that says a lot. And I thought that's why it was important to be part of that even as an orthopedic surgeon. The other reason was I was doing the majority of the orthopedic trauma in St. James hospital. I've operated on more COVID positive patients than everybody else in the hospital together. So I think it's an important part of showing our ability to take care of those people,” said Gallagher.
Gallagher urges Montanans to get the vaccine when it becomes available.
“I would say, as soon as they offer you the opportunity to get this vaccine, whether you're number one or number 40,000 in line, roll your sleeve up and take it. It's the best thing that you can do for yourself and for everybody else in the world, again, to get over this problem that we have. And if we all are in it together, this thing will go away,” he said.
Montana was set to receive 9,750 Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines, according to Gov. Steve Bullock.
Second round doses will be provided to the state in a separate shipment prior to the second dose schedule, which is 21 days apart from the first. The federal government requires that the first dose of this particular vaccine be shipped and delivered directly to facilities with cold storage access, according to Bullock’s office.
The second week round of allocations of COVID-19 vaccines will target health care workers at rural hospitals and staff and residents of long-term care facilities. Additionally, Bullock announced that the state’s anticipated allocation of vaccine doses through the end of the year has been reduced by the federal government by 20% from 60,000 down to 48,000 along with other states across the nation.
The Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services (DPHHS) allocated the next shipment of 6,825 Pfizer doses to what will be the first of ongoing allocations to long-term care facilities, which includes nearly 300 nursing homes and assisted living facilities. This is a reduction from 10,725 previously anticipated doses. The federal government is contracting with CVS, Walgreens and Big Sky Managed Care Pharmacy to offer on-site COVID-19 vaccination services for nursing homes and assisted living facilities. The doses will be provided directly to the participating pharmacies to administer.
Additionally, the state is expected to receive 18,300 doses of the Moderna vaccine this week. This is the same as previously anticipated, but the number will likely be reduced in coming weeks. The Moderna vaccine includes 100 doses per box and does not require ultra cold storage, making it more easily delivered to rural settings or small facilities. The Moderna vaccines will be shipped to Critical Access Hospitals and Community Health Centers for health care workers on the frontlines of the pandemic. The list of facilities where the vaccine will be sent will be finalized next week.
